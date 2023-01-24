Celebridades

  / martes 24 de enero de 2023

De Guillermo del Toro a Elvis: los nominados para los premios Oscar 2023 ya están aquí

El próximo 12 de marzo, los nominados se disputarán la anhelada estatuilla de oro

Foto: Reuters

El Sol de México

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Todo en Todas Partes al Mismo Tiempo) se posiciona como la máxima nominada para la entrega número 95 de los Premios Oscar. Con 11 nominaciones, la cinta de Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert supera a The Banshees of Inisherin (Los Espíritus de la Isla), de Martin McDonagh y All Quiet on the Western Front (Sin novedad en el frente), de Edward Berger con nueve menciones, mientras que Elvis, de Baz Luhrrman alcanzó ocho.

Los mexicanos Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón y Alejandro González Iñárritu también figuran dentro de las nominaciones. En el caso del primero, el tapatío compite en la terna de Mejor Película Animada por Pinocho, mientras que Cuarón se encuentra detrás de la producción de Le Pupille, dirigida por Alice Rohrwacher, nominado a Mejor Cortometraje y González Iñárritu se encuentra en la terna de Mejor Fotografía por su trabajo en Bardo, Falsa Crónica de unas cuantas verdades.

Puedes leer también: ¿Fan de Steven Spielberg? Cinemanía proyectará sus películas durante enero

Los nominados fueron mencionados esta mañana en voces de Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) y Allison Williams (M3gan), desde Beverly Hills; fue Janet Yang, presidenta de la Academia, quien anunció el comienzo de la ceremonia.

El evento, programado para el 12 de marzo, verá a los siguientes títulos y artistas compitiendo en las categorías principales:

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Angela Basset -Black Panther - Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau - The Wahale
  • Kerry Condon - Tahe Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Sthepanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Diseños de vestuarios

  • Babylon - Mary Zophres
  • Black Panther - Wakanda Forever - Ruth Carter
  • Elvis - Catherine Martin

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once- Shirley Kurata

  • Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris - Jenny Beavan

Sonido

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Banda Sonora

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Babylon

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • The Fabelmans

Mejor Guión Adaptado

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

  • Living

  • Top Gun: Maverick

  • Women Talking

Mejor Guión Original

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • The Fabelmans

  • Tár

  • Triangle of Sadness

  • Corto Live Action
  • An Irish Good Bye
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupile
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

Mejor Cortometraje de Animación

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

  • The Flying Sailor

  • Ice Merchants

  • My Year of Dicks

  • An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Brendan Gleeson
  • Brian Tyree Henry
  • Judd Hirsch
  • Barry Keoghan
  • Ke Huy Quan

Mejor Canción Original

  • Applause

  • Hold My Hand

  • Lift my Up

  • Naatu Naatu

  • This is a Life

Mejor Documental

  • All That Breathes

  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

  • Fire Of Love

  • A House Made of Splinters

  • Navalny

Mejor Corto Documental

  • The Elephant Whisperers

  • Haoulout

  • How Do You Measure a Year?

  • The Martha Mitchell Effect

  • Stranger At The Gate

Mejor Película Internacional

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Argentina, 1985

  • Close

  • Eo

  • The Quiet Girl

Mejor Película Animada

  • Guillermo del Toro - Pinocho

  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

  • The Sea Beast

  • Turning Red

El cineasta mexicano Guillermo del Toro vuelve a ser reconocido y es nominado por Pinocho a Mejor Película Animada, por lo que aspira a llevarse la estatuilla de oro el próximo 12 de marzo.

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • The Batman

  • Black Panther - Wakanda Forever

  • Elvis

  • The Wale

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Avatar - The Way Of Water

  • Babylon

  • Elvis

  • The Fabelmans

Mejor Edición de Película

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Elvis

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Tár

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Fotografía

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Bardo, Falsa Crónica de unas Cuantas Verdades

  • Elvis

  • Empire of Light

  • Tár

Otro de los directores más elogiados es el mexicano Alejandro González Iñárritu, que con la película Bardo, Falsa Crónica de unas Cuantas Verdades cuenta la historia de un periodista y documentalista mexicano que al regresar a su país se enfrenta a una crisis existencial en la búsqueda de su identidad.

Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Avatar - The Way Of Water

  • The Batman

  • Black Panther - Wakanda Forever

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Actor Principal

  • Austin Butler - Elvis
  • Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser - The Whale

  • Paul Mescal - Aftersun

  • Bill Nighy - Living

Mejor Actriz Principal

  • Cate Blanchett - Tár
  • Ana de Armas - Blonde

  • Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

  • Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

  • Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Director

  • Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

  • Todd Field - Tár

  • Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Película

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Avatar - The Way Of Water

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Elvis

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • The Fabelmans

  • Tár

  • Top Gun: Maverick

  • Triangle of Sadness

  • Women Talking

Con información de Froylan Escobar Lara

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Todo en Todas Partes al Mismo Tiempo) se posiciona como la máxima nominada para la entrega número 95 de los Premios Oscar. Con 11 nominaciones, la cinta de Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert supera a The Banshees of Inisherin (Los Espíritus de la Isla), de Martin McDonagh y All Quiet on the Western Front (Sin novedad en el frente), de Edward Berger con nueve menciones, mientras que Elvis, de Baz Luhrrman alcanzó ocho.

Los mexicanos Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón y Alejandro González Iñárritu también figuran dentro de las nominaciones. En el caso del primero, el tapatío compite en la terna de Mejor Película Animada por Pinocho, mientras que Cuarón se encuentra detrás de la producción de Le Pupille, dirigida por Alice Rohrwacher, nominado a Mejor Cortometraje y González Iñárritu se encuentra en la terna de Mejor Fotografía por su trabajo en Bardo, Falsa Crónica de unas cuantas verdades.

Puedes leer también: ¿Fan de Steven Spielberg? Cinemanía proyectará sus películas durante enero

Los nominados fueron mencionados esta mañana en voces de Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) y Allison Williams (M3gan), desde Beverly Hills; fue Janet Yang, presidenta de la Academia, quien anunció el comienzo de la ceremonia.

El evento, programado para el 12 de marzo, verá a los siguientes títulos y artistas compitiendo en las categorías principales:

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Angela Basset -Black Panther - Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau - The Wahale
  • Kerry Condon - Tahe Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Sthepanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Diseños de vestuarios

  • Babylon - Mary Zophres
  • Black Panther - Wakanda Forever - Ruth Carter
  • Elvis - Catherine Martin

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once- Shirley Kurata

  • Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris - Jenny Beavan

Sonido

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Banda Sonora

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Babylon

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • The Fabelmans

Mejor Guión Adaptado

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

  • Living

  • Top Gun: Maverick

  • Women Talking

Mejor Guión Original

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • The Fabelmans

  • Tár

  • Triangle of Sadness

  • Corto Live Action
  • An Irish Good Bye
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupile
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

Mejor Cortometraje de Animación

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

  • The Flying Sailor

  • Ice Merchants

  • My Year of Dicks

  • An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Brendan Gleeson
  • Brian Tyree Henry
  • Judd Hirsch
  • Barry Keoghan
  • Ke Huy Quan

Mejor Canción Original

  • Applause

  • Hold My Hand

  • Lift my Up

  • Naatu Naatu

  • This is a Life

Mejor Documental

  • All That Breathes

  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

  • Fire Of Love

  • A House Made of Splinters

  • Navalny

Mejor Corto Documental

  • The Elephant Whisperers

  • Haoulout

  • How Do You Measure a Year?

  • The Martha Mitchell Effect

  • Stranger At The Gate

Mejor Película Internacional

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Argentina, 1985

  • Close

  • Eo

  • The Quiet Girl

Mejor Película Animada

  • Guillermo del Toro - Pinocho

  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

  • The Sea Beast

  • Turning Red

El cineasta mexicano Guillermo del Toro vuelve a ser reconocido y es nominado por Pinocho a Mejor Película Animada, por lo que aspira a llevarse la estatuilla de oro el próximo 12 de marzo.

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • The Batman

  • Black Panther - Wakanda Forever

  • Elvis

  • The Wale

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Avatar - The Way Of Water

  • Babylon

  • Elvis

  • The Fabelmans

Mejor Edición de Película

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Elvis

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Tár

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Fotografía

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Bardo, Falsa Crónica de unas Cuantas Verdades

  • Elvis

  • Empire of Light

  • Tár

Otro de los directores más elogiados es el mexicano Alejandro González Iñárritu, que con la película Bardo, Falsa Crónica de unas Cuantas Verdades cuenta la historia de un periodista y documentalista mexicano que al regresar a su país se enfrenta a una crisis existencial en la búsqueda de su identidad.

Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Avatar - The Way Of Water

  • The Batman

  • Black Panther - Wakanda Forever

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Actor Principal

  • Austin Butler - Elvis
  • Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser - The Whale

  • Paul Mescal - Aftersun

  • Bill Nighy - Living

Mejor Actriz Principal

  • Cate Blanchett - Tár
  • Ana de Armas - Blonde

  • Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

  • Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

  • Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Director

  • Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

  • Todd Field - Tár

  • Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Película

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Avatar - The Way Of Water

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Elvis

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • The Fabelmans

  • Tár

  • Top Gun: Maverick

  • Triangle of Sadness

  • Women Talking

Con información de Froylan Escobar Lara

Play Kiosko - El Sol de Tlaxcala | Noticias Locales, Policiacas, sobre México, Tlaxcala y el Mundo

Másnoticias

Municipios

Recibirá la Capital un recurso extraordinario

Debido a la eficiencia recaudatoria de los meses de octubre a diciembre del año 2022

Local

Vuelven a protestar docentes en activo, pensionados y jubilados de la sección 55 del SNTE

Entre las principales demandas es la mejora de los servicios médicos y dotación de medicamentos

Cultura

“México en una Imagen” reúne más de 50 fotografías en el Museo de la Memoria

Las imágenes que conforman la exposición son resultado de un proceso de selección

Local

Preside Lorena Cuéllar primera reunión de gabinete legal y ampliado 2023

Presentó a tres nuevos funcionarios que se suman a la administración estatal en materia de seguridad, prevención a la salud y deporte

Policiaca

Obtiene Fiscalía Anticorrupción vinculación a proceso en contra de dos policías municipales de Panotla

Sometieron y golpearon a la víctima, además le quitaron dinero que traía en su pantalón y posteriormente lo llevaron a los separos

Política

Representante del PRD ante el INE denuncia a Adán Augusto López por apoyo de futbolistas

Piden al árbitro electoral investigar si se contrataron los servicios de los deportistas

Policiaca

Ubican a menor con reporte de búsqueda, en Chiautempan

Elementos de la Policía Municipal de Chiautempan localizaron a un menor de edad de nombre Abner N

Local

Integra SMyT tabuladores de rutas de transporte para consulta ciudadana

Los usuarios podrá conocer el cobro exacto de pasaje de acuerdo con el kilometraje recorrido

Sociedad

Asesinan al presidente de la Asociación Hotelera en Comitán, Chiapas

El líder de la organización fue halladoen la cisterna al interior de su vivienda