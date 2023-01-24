De Guillermo del Toro a Elvis: los nominados para los premios Oscar 2023 ya están aquí

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Todo en Todas Partes al Mismo Tiempo) se posiciona como la máxima nominada para la entrega número 95 de los Premios Oscar. Con 11 nominaciones, la cinta de Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert supera a The Banshees of Inisherin (Los Espíritus de la Isla), de Martin McDonagh y All Quiet on the Western Front (Sin novedad en el frente), de Edward Berger con nueve menciones, mientras que Elvis, de Baz Luhrrman alcanzó ocho.
Los mexicanos Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón y Alejandro González Iñárritu también figuran dentro de las nominaciones. En el caso del primero, el tapatío compite en la terna de Mejor Película Animada por Pinocho, mientras que Cuarón se encuentra detrás de la producción de Le Pupille, dirigida por Alice Rohrwacher, nominado a Mejor Cortometraje y González Iñárritu se encuentra en la terna de Mejor Fotografía por su trabajo en Bardo, Falsa Crónica de unas cuantas verdades.
Los nominados fueron mencionados esta mañana en voces de Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) y Allison Williams (M3gan), desde Beverly Hills; fue Janet Yang, presidenta de la Academia, quien anunció el comienzo de la ceremonia.
El evento, programado para el 12 de marzo, verá a los siguientes títulos y artistas compitiendo en las categorías principales:
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Angela Basset -Black Panther - Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau - The Wahale
- Kerry Condon - Tahe Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Sthepanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Diseños de vestuarios
- Babylon - Mary Zophres
- Black Panther - Wakanda Forever - Ruth Carter
- Elvis - Catherine Martin
Everything Everywhere All at Once- Shirley Kurata
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris - Jenny Beavan
Sonido
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Banda Sonora
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Mejor Guión Adaptado
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Mejor Guión Original
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
- Corto Live Action
- An Irish Good Bye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupile
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Mejor Cortometraje de Animación
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Brendan Gleeson
- Brian Tyree Henry
- Judd Hirsch
- Barry Keoghan
- Ke Huy Quan
Mejor Canción Original
Applause
Hold My Hand
Lift my Up
Naatu Naatu
This is a Life
Mejor Documental
- All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire Of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Mejor Corto Documental
The Elephant Whisperers
Haoulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger At The Gate
Mejor Película Internacional
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Eo
The Quiet Girl
Mejor Película Animada
- Guillermo del Toro - Pinocho
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
El cineasta mexicano Guillermo del Toro vuelve a ser reconocido y es nominado por Pinocho a Mejor Película Animada, por lo que aspira a llevarse la estatuilla de oro el próximo 12 de marzo.
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther - Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Wale
Mejor Diseño de Producción
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar - The Way Of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Mejor Edición de Película
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Fotografía
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, Falsa Crónica de unas Cuantas Verdades
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Otro de los directores más elogiados es el mexicano Alejandro González Iñárritu, que con la película Bardo, Falsa Crónica de unas Cuantas Verdades cuenta la historia de un periodista y documentalista mexicano que al regresar a su país se enfrenta a una crisis existencial en la búsqueda de su identidad.
Mejores Efectos Visuales
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar - The Way Of Water
The Batman
Black Panther - Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Actor Principal
- Austin Butler - Elvis
- Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living
Mejor Actriz Principal
- Cate Blanchett - Tár
- Ana de Armas - Blonde
Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor Director
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Todd Field - Tár
Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Película
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar - The Way Of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Con información de Froylan Escobar Lara